Russell Crowe says he feels “slightly uncomfortable” about ‘Gladiator 2’ being made

Updated - June 12, 2024 03:05 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 03:01 pm IST

‘Gladiator 2’ stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielsen

The Hindu Bureau

Russell Crowe in a still from ‘Gladiator’

In a recent interaction, actor Russell Crowe opened up about Ridley Scott‘s Gladiator sequel and said he’s “slightly uncomfortable” that it’s being made.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Crowe, in an interview with Kyle Meredith, said, “I’m slightly uncomfortable with the fact they’re making another one — because, of course, I’m dead and I have no say in what gets done. But a couple of the things I’ve heard I’m like, ‘No, no, no, that’s not in the moral journey of that particular character’. But I can’t say anything, it’s not my place, I’m six foot under. So we’ll see what that is like.”

Crowe played the lead role of Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius in the first Gladiator film which came out in 2000 and was also directed by Scott. “I reflect back: the age I was when I made that film and all the things that came after it, the doors that particular movie opened for me,” the actor continued. “This is just me being purely honest: there’s definitely a tinge of melancholy, a tinge of jealousy. I remember when I had tendons.”

The sequel will centre on the journey of Lucius Verus, the former heir to the Empire, played by Paul Mescal. Gladiator 2, which also stars Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielsen, is scheduled to be released on November 22.

