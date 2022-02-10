Russell Crowe boards Sony’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’

10 February 2022 14:31 IST

Director J C Chandor will helm the movie which hails from Sony’s universe of Marvel characters

Russell Crowe will feature alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Sony Pictures’ “Kraven the Hunter”, based on one of Spider-Man’s oldest foes.

“Triple Frontier” director J C Chandor will helm the movie which hails from Sony’s universe of Marvel characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the details of Crowe’s character have been kept under wraps.

Richard Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have penned the screenplay.

In the Marvel Comics, Kraven is a vicious big game hunter named Sergei Kravinoff, and is also part of the original members of Spider-Man’s infamous rogues gallery, Sinister Six.

He considers himself to be the world’s greatest hunter, a moniker he earns at first through his prowess at tracking and killing big game, often with his bare hands.

But eventually, his drive to maintain his grip on his title leads him to ingest a serum that gives him super-strength and stamina, and slows down his aging considerably.

Since his debut in 1964 in the comics, the character has appeared in many animated series and video games adaptations of Spider-Man.

Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad are producing the film, which will be the third anti-hero movie in the Spider-Man universe, following “Venom” and the upcoming “Morbius”.

The studio is also developing a Madame Web movie with Dakota Johnson attached to star.

“Kraven the Hunter” is set for release on January 13, 2023.

Crowe, who won an Academy Award for “Gladiator” and featured in many other critical hits like “A Beautiful Mind”, “The Insider” and “Master and Commander”, is no stranger to superhero movies.

He previously played Jor-El, father to Superman, in Zack Snyder’s 2013 movie “Man of Steel”. The actor is also set to star in Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”, in which he has a cameo appearance as Zeus.