Russell Brand makes first comments amid wave of sexual assault allegations

Comedian Russell Brand said in a video that the week has been an extraordinary and distressing one for him

September 23, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Russell Brand

Russell Brand | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russell Brand has posted a video on social media on Friday amid the wave of sexual misconduct allegations he has faced over the week.

“Hello there, you awakening wonders,” says the comedian at the beginning of his three minutes and 19 seconds video. “Obviously, it’s been an extraordinary and distressing week, and I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you’ve been presented with.”

Brand said the next episode of his show will be shared on Rumble, which will become the primary platform that he will be streaming from. The decision comes after YouTube demonetised his channel in the wake of the allegations. Brand said he will be discussing topics such as “deep state and corporate collusion”, big pharma, media corruption and censorship.

Four women accused Brand of sexual assaults and rape between 2006 and 2013, in an investigation by the Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatched. Brand has denied the claims.

