‘Rush Hour 4’ in the works despite Brett Ratner sexual misconduct allegations, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan eyed for return

Rush Hour 4 is reportedly being pitched to multiple studios, but the project is facing significant challenges due to the involvement of Brett Ratner, who directed the previous three films in the franchise. Ratner has been largely absent from Hollywood since 2017, when multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment were made against him. Despite his denials and no formal charges being filed, Ratner’s return to directing has been met with resistance from several major studios, including Paramount and Sony, which have passed on the project due to his potential involvement.

The pitch for Rush Hour 4 is being spearheaded by Tarak Ben Ammar’s Eagle Pictures, with original producer Arthur Sarkissian attached. However, the attachment of franchise stars Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan is not yet official, though both actors have expressed interest in returning for another installment in recent years.

While Warner Bros. had previously distributed the Rush Hour films through its New Line Cinema division, the rights to the fourth film have since been licensed elsewhere, allowing Ben Ammar to shop the project around. The potential for Rush Hour 4 to capitalize on nostalgia and the franchise’s past success—having grossed over $500 million domestically—makes it an appealing proposition in today’s uncertain box office landscape. However, the controversy surrounding Ratner’s involvement poses a significant hurdle.

While nostalgia-driven cinema has been proven to be profitable of late, as seen with the success of Bad Boys 4, Rush Hour 4 could be a lucrative addition for the right studio, provided the Ratner issue is resolved.