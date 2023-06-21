HamberMenu
Rupert Friend to star in sci-fi thriller 'Companion'

‘Companion’, directed by Drew Hancock, also stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Cage, Megan Suri and Harvey Guillen

June 21, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

ANI
Rupert Friend

Rupert Friend | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actor Rupert Friend has joined the cast of sci-fi thriller Companion. The film also stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri and Harvey Guillen, Deadline reported.

Drew Hancock has come on board to direct Companion. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Friend can currently be seen in the Ben Stiller/Apple TV+ limited series High Desert opposite Patricia Arquette and directed by Jay Roach. He also stars alongside Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and Bryan Cranston in Wes Anderson's feature Asteroid City, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and opened on a limited theatrical release June 16, with a wide release coming June 23.

Friend has also recently wrapped production on Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Storyof Henry Sugar for Netflix and the feature film Canary Black, both slated for a release in 2024. He will soon begin production on the upcoming biopic James and Lucia in which he plays the title role of James Joyce.

