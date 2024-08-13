Rupert Everett and Ruby Stokes to star in period feature ‘Madfabulous’

Rupert Everett and Ruby Stokes will star alongside Callum Scott Howells in Madfabulous. The film, to be directed by Celyn Jones, is a 19th century-set feature, reported Deadline.

The film is described as a “fantastical reimagining set in the late 19th century”. The movie is inspired by the life of the fifth Marquess of Anglesey.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “The story follows the outrageous Henry Paget, a flamboyant character, so ahead of his time that he smashes through society’s protocols of elitism and gender. Known for his gregarious theatrical expressions, exuberant sense of fashion, and lavish social life, Paget spent a multi-million-pound fortune before his untimely death at age twenty-nine.”

The other cast members of the film are Paul Rhys, Louis Hynes, Louise Brealey and Tom Rhys-Harries. Lisa Baker has written the film’s screenplay. Sean Marley and Nadia Jaynes are the producers while Nicola Pearcey will serve as the executive producer.

