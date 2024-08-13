ADVERTISEMENT

Rupert Everett and Ruby Stokes to star in period feature ‘Madfabulous’

Published - August 13, 2024 03:30 pm IST

‘Madfabulous’ will star Rupert Everett, Ruby Stokes, and Callum Scott Howells. It is 19th-century fantasy film directed by Celyn Jones

The Hindu Bureau

Ruby Stokes. | Photo Credit: Ruby Stokes/Instagram

Rupert Everett and Ruby Stokes will star alongside Callum Scott Howells in Madfabulous. The film, to be directed by Celyn Jones, is a 19th century-set feature, reported Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 series review: Back in the Ton for sex and style 

The film is described as a “fantastical reimagining set in the late 19th century”. The movie is inspired by the life of the fifth Marquess of Anglesey.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “The story follows the outrageous Henry Paget, a flamboyant character, so ahead of his time that he smashes through society’s protocols of elitism and gender. Known for his gregarious theatrical expressions, exuberant sense of fashion, and lavish social life, Paget spent a multi-million-pound fortune before his untimely death at age twenty-nine.”

ALSO READ:James Wan is developing a ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ remake

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The other cast members of the film are Paul Rhys, Louis Hynes, Louise Brealey and Tom Rhys-Harries. Lisa Baker has written the film’s screenplay. Sean Marley and Nadia Jaynes are the producers while Nicola Pearcey will serve as the executive producer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US