Rupert Everett and Ruby Stokes to star in period feature ‘Madfabulous’

‘Madfabulous’ will star Rupert Everett, Ruby Stokes, and Callum Scott Howells. It is 19th-century fantasy film directed by Celyn Jones

Published - August 13, 2024 03:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ruby Stokes.

Ruby Stokes. | Photo Credit: Ruby Stokes/Instagram

Rupert Everett and Ruby Stokes will star alongside Callum Scott Howells in Madfabulous. The film, to be directed by Celyn Jones, is a 19th century-set feature, reported Deadline.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 series review: Back in the Ton for sex and style 

The film is described as a “fantastical reimagining set in the late 19th century”. The movie is inspired by the life of the fifth Marquess of Anglesey.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “The story follows the outrageous Henry Paget, a flamboyant character, so ahead of his time that he smashes through society’s protocols of elitism and gender. Known for his gregarious theatrical expressions, exuberant sense of fashion, and lavish social life, Paget spent a multi-million-pound fortune before his untimely death at age twenty-nine.”

ALSO READ:James Wan is developing a ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ remake

The other cast members of the film are Paul Rhys, Louis Hynes, Louise Brealey and Tom Rhys-Harries. Lisa Baker has written the film’s screenplay. Sean Marley and Nadia Jaynes are the producers while Nicola Pearcey will serve as the executive producer.

