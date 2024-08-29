ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rumours’ trailer: Cate Blanchett meets giant brain in upcoming horror-comedy

Updated - August 29, 2024 01:54 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 01:53 pm IST

The film follows the leaders of the G7 nations as they gather for their annual summit, only to find themselves lost in the woods amidst a global crisis

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Rumours’ | Photo Credit: X/ @TIFF_NET

Cate Blanchett and an oversized brain take center stage in the newly released teaser trailer for Rumours, the latest horror-comedy from filmmaker Guy Maddin. Set to hit U.S. theaters on October 18, just ahead of the upcoming presidential election, the politically charged film promises a blend of satire and terror.

‘Borderlands’ movie review: Barren, boring and bordering on unwatchable

Rumours follows the leaders of the G7 nations as they gather for their annual summit, only to find themselves lost in the woods amidst a global crisis. The teaser, which reveals little about the film’s plot, hints at the surreal and eerie atmosphere that awaits as the politicians navigate their dire situation.

‘Disclaimer’ trailer: Alfonso Cuarón exposes Cate Blanchett’s darkest secrets in upcoming Apple TV series

The film, which premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, features an ensemble cast including Alicia Vikander, Roy Dupuis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Charles Dance. Maddin collaborated on the script with Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson, with Blanchett and Ari Aster serving as executive producers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US