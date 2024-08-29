‘Rumours’ trailer: Cate Blanchett meets giant brain in upcoming horror-comedy

Cate Blanchett and an oversized brain take center stage in the newly released teaser trailer for Rumours, the latest horror-comedy from filmmaker Guy Maddin. Set to hit U.S. theaters on October 18, just ahead of the upcoming presidential election, the politically charged film promises a blend of satire and terror.

Rumours follows the leaders of the G7 nations as they gather for their annual summit, only to find themselves lost in the woods amidst a global crisis. The teaser, which reveals little about the film’s plot, hints at the surreal and eerie atmosphere that awaits as the politicians navigate their dire situation.

The film, which premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, features an ensemble cast including Alicia Vikander, Roy Dupuis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Charles Dance. Maddin collaborated on the script with Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson, with Blanchett and Ari Aster serving as executive producers.