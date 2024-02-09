Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes team up for 'Musica'

February 09, 2024 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Prime Video on Thursday announced that "Musica", starring Rudy Mancuso and Camila Mendes, will stream globally on its platform from April 4.

Billed as a coming-of-age love story, the upcoming film is loosely based on the life of Mancuso, who also serves as director and writer on the project.

"'Musica' follows an aspiring creator with synesthesia, who must come to terms with an uncertain future, while navigating the pressures of love, family and his Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey," the makers said in a press release.

The film will also feature J B Smoove, Francesca Reale, and Maria Mancuso.

Dan Lagana is attached as co-writer on "Musica".