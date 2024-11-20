‘Rudhiram’: Makers reveal first look of Raj B Shetty-Aparna Balamurali starrer

The makers of Rudhiram have released the film’s first-look poster. Starring Raj B Shetty and Aparna Balamurali, the film is directed by Jisho Lon Antony.

The poster features Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj in a protective PPE kit, sitting on a rock in a contemplative posture, while Aparna Balamurali stands beside him, gazing into the distance. “The axe forgets, but the tree remembers,” is the movie’s tagline.

Rudhiram was billed as Raj’s Malayalam debut. But the actor first featured in a Malayalam film with his portrayal of an antagonist in Mammootty’s Turbo. He recently starred in Kondal.

Rudhiram is produced by VS Lalan under the banner Rising Sun Studio. Jisho has co-written the script with Joseph Kiran George. Sajad Kaaku has done the movie’s cinematography while Bavan Sreekumar is the editor. The movie is touted to be a revenge drama.