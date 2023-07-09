HamberMenu
‘RT4GM’: Ravi Teja, Gopichandh Malineni team up for fourth time

The film also marks Gopichandh’s sixth collaboration with music composer Thaman S

July 09, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ravi Teja with Gopichandh Malineni; announcement poster of ‘RT4GM’

Ravi Teja with Gopichandh Malineni; announcement poster of ‘RT4GM’ | Photo Credit: @dongopichand/Instagram and @MythriOfficial/Twitter

Telugu star Ravi Teja and filmmaker Gopichandh Malineni are teaming up for the fourth time for an untitled project, announced producers Mythri Movie Makers on Sunday.

Tentatively called RT4GM, the film also marks Gopichandh’s sixth collaboration with music composer Thaman S. Other details regarding the plot, cast and crew of the film are yet to be unveiled.

Ravi Teja starred in Gopichandh’s debut directorial Don Seenu in 2010. They went to work together in 2013’s Balupuand 2021’s Krack.

Gopichandh’s previous film was Veera Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. Ravi, last seen in Ravanasura, has Tiger Nageswara Rao with director Vamsee, Eaglewith Karthik Ghattamaneni, and an untitled film with Harish Shankar in the pipeline.

RT4GM is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.

