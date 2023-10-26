ADVERTISEMENT

‘RT4GM’: Ravi Teja-Gopichand Malineni film goes on floors

October 26, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

‘RT4GM’ marks the fourth collaboration between Ravi Teja and Gopichand, and the director’s sixth collaboration with music composer Thaman S

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the pooja ceremony of ‘RT4GM’ | Photo Credit: @MythriOfficial/X

We had previously reported that actor Ravi Teja and filmmaker Gopichand Malineni are teaming up for the fourth time for a project tentatively called RT4GM. Today, after a slew of announcements of key members of the cast and crew, the film went on floors with a pooja ceremony.

On the acting front, actors Selvaraghavan and Indhuja Ravichandran have boarded the cast of the film. With a screenplay written by Mayuk Adhitya, Srinivas Gavireddy, M Vivek Anand and Srikanth Nimmagadda, the film will have dialogues penned by Sai Madhav Burra.

Gopichand’s frequent collaborator Thaman S is composing the music. GK Vishnu, Navin Nooli and AS Prakash will serve as the cinematographer, editor, and production designer, respectively.

Ravi Teja starred in Gopichand’s debut directorial Don Seenu in 2010. They went to work together in 2013’s Balupuand 2021’s Krack.

Gopichand’s previous film was Veera Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. Ravi, seen recently in Tiger Nageswara Rao, has Eaglewith Karthik Ghattamaneni and an untitled film with Harish Shankar in the pipeline.

RT4GM is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.

