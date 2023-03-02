RSS-backed outfit announces 5th film festival to be held next year

March 02, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

RSS-backed outfit Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana — which focuses on screening films with stories of nationalism and social reforms —will organise its 5th film festival in Panchkula next year.

The event, named Chitra Bharati Film Festival (CBFF), will be held from February 23, 24, and 25 2024, well-known Bollywood director and actor Satish Kaushik announced on Thursday.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari informed that the themes of the 5th edition of the film festival will be – Women Empowerment, Employment Generation, Harmony, Environment, Future India, Tribal Society, Rural Development, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The themes of the children’s film are - mighty children, innovation in child education, and moral education. Total prize money of up to ₹10 lakh will be awarded at the film festival.

During the press conference, the President of Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana Shri B. Of. Kuthiala said that India is the country that produces, watches and discusses maximum number of films in the world.

Participants can send their entries for the 5th Film Festival from September 1 to November 30, 2023.

