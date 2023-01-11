‘RRR’s win for ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Golden Globes 2023 ushers in celebratory mood 

January 11, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

Hyderabad-based music composer M M Keeravani accepting the award for Best Original Song for S S Rajamouli-directed Telugu film RRRat the 80th Golden Globe Awards was a celebratory moment to wake up to. ‘Naatu Naatu’ and RRR were nominated for Best Original Song and in the Best Picture non-English language categories. respectively. With this win, ‘Naatu Naatu’ becomes the first Asian song to win the coveted award. The film starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn had steadily become a rage in the USA over the last few months.

A day before the Golden Globes 2023, the special screening of RRR at the Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, turned into an impromptu dance party when the audiences began dancing in the aisles to ‘Naatu Naatu’. Many Telugu film buffs who have been tracking the journey of RRR’s overseas reception drew comparisons to the jubilant mood one witnessed in the theatres on RTC Cross Roads, Hyderabad, while watching big masala entertainers.

At the high-profile awards night at Beverly Hills, Keeravani opened his acceptance speech by thanking his wife Srivalli for her support. He then credited his brother and director S S Rajamouli for his vision and his constant trust in his work. Keeravani’s music has been a constant for Rajamouli’s movies since the director’s debut feature film Student No.1 (2001). Keeravani made it a point to mention the actors and technicians who made ‘Naatu Naatu’ a phenomenon — choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose, singers Rahul Siplingunj and Kaala Bhairava for their high energy vocals, NTR and Ram Charan for dancing with all their stamina, Kaala Bhairava for the music arrangement and music programmers S Siddharth and Jeevan Babu.

“Music truly knows no boundaries,” said Rajamouli, while congratulating and thanking his peddanna (elder brother) for giving him ‘Naatu Naatu’. “This one is special. I thank each and every fan across the globe for shaking their leg and making the song popular ever since its release.”

Both NTR and Ram Charan who have been accompanying Rajamouli for special screenings of RRR in the US over the last few days, shared their excitement on the red carpet preceding the awards. NTR stated that he was blown away by the enthusiastic response of the audience at the Chinese Theatre and Ram Charan added that he was overwhelmed, grateful and filled with a sense of responsibility to do better.

Minutes after the big win, NTR congratulated Keeravani, “I have danced to many songs throughout my career but ‘Naatu Naatu’ will forever stay close to my heart.” In their media interactions in the US, both the actors stated that until now, Los Angeles was only a favourite holiday destination for them, but being there for RRR screenings and the awards made this visit special.

In Hyderabad, speaking to the media on Wednesday morning barely an hour after the Golden Globe Awards were announced, a visibly proud actor Chiranjeevi lauded the RRR team. “It is a good start to the day; it is a proud moment for the entire film industry,” he said, congratulating Keeravani, Rajamouli, producer DVV Danayya, the singers and the actors including his son Ram Charan.

To a query about breaking the notion that Hindi cinema is India’s national cinema and Telugu cinema beginning to take centre stage internationally, Chiranjeevi mentioned that it is a gradual progression that has happened in the last few years, with the work of directors such as Shankar (Tamil cinema) and Rajamouli. He also mentioned the phenomenal success of the Kannada cinema KGF that put southern cinema in the national spotlight. “Telugu cinema has had its golden phase in its early stage, with directors such as K V Reddy (who directed the iconic Mayabazar) and H M Reddy ( Bhakta Prahlada among several others). We are witnessing another golden phase now.”

Personalities from the Indian film industry, cutting across languages, were quick to join the celebratory mood on social media. Academy Award-winning music composer A R Rahman called the win incredible and a paradigm shift while congratulating Keeravani and the RRR team. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja commended Keeravani, Rajamouli and the RRR team for their hard work and called it a well-deserved win.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared that he had woken up and danced to ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning at the Golden Globes. “Here’s to many more awards and making India so proud,” he added.

“Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true,” said actor Mahesh Babu, adding that this year could not have begun on a better note. Rajamouli’s next film stars Mahesh Babu.

The Golden Globe win for RRR has further strengthened the anticipation for Academy Awards 2023, for which the nominations are expected to be announced on January 24.

