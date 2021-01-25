S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ on October 13

Ram Charan and NTR in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’

The film starring NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will release in multiple languages

Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which stars NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and others in a fictional period drama, is scheduled to release in theatres across India on October 13. The makers of the film announced this on Monday afternoon.

Both Ram Charan and NTR took to social media to state ‘fire and water will come together to make an unstoppable force like you’ve never witnessed [before]. Get ready to experience Indian cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021’.

Drawing inspiration from the Motorcycle Diaries and the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s, in which Ram Charan’s role is characterised by fire and NTR’s part is signified by the element, water.

RRR stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil and also stars Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris among others.