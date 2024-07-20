ADVERTISEMENT

‘RRR’ star Ram Charan to be honoured at IFFM 2024

Updated - July 20, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 11:57 am IST

The festival, hosted by the Victorian State Government annually, will organise a retrospective of the actor's films to celebrate his journey in the film industry

PTI

Ram Charan. | Photo Credit: AP

Superstar Ram Charan is the guest of honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) where he will also be awarded the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture for his stellar contributions to Indian cinema. The festival, hosted by the Victorian State Government annually, will organise a retrospective of the actor's films to celebrate his journey in the film industry. It runs from August 15 to 25.

"I am deeply honoured to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne that celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform. It's a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe.

"The success of RRR and the love it received worldwide has been overwhelming, and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne,” the actor said in a statement.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, festival director of IFFM, said Ram Charan's presence at the 15th edition of the festival adds a layer of prestige to it. "We are delighted to welcome him to Melbourne and look forward to celebrating his achievements with audiences at the festival," she said. Ram Charan's next films are Game Changer with Kiara Advani and RC16 with Janhvi Kapoor.

