‘RRR’ returns to theatres across U.S. ahead of the Oscars

February 23, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated for the Oscars under the Best Original Song Category

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu film ‘RRR’ director S.S. Rajamouli and actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. | Photo Credit: PTI

RRR’s largest screening yet is set to take place in The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles with director S.S. Rajamouli, composer M.M. Keeravaani and actor Ram Charan hosting the event. The film is set to be re-released in over 200 theatres via Variance Filma and Sarigama Cinemas across the United States ahead of the Oscars ceremony. 

RRR has been making waves in the awards season with S.S.Rajamouli winning the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards while M.M. Keeravani’s Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Oscars under the Best Original Song category. It had also won the Golden Globe for the best song making RRR the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe. 

Recently, the distributor of RRR has accused Twitter of blocking clips of Naatu Naatuin Twitter advertisements because Telugu is not one of Twitter’s approved languages.

Drawing inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s.

Oscars 2023 is scheduled to take place on March 12.

