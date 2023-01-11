ADVERTISEMENT

‘RRR’: ‘Naatu Naatu’ singer Rahul Sipligunj reacts to Golden Globe win

January 11, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Sipligunj, who sang ‘Naatu Naatu’ along with Kaala Bhairava, thanked actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan and choreographer Prem Rakshit for making the song a sensation

PTI

Rahul Sipligunj with ‘RRR’ composer MM Keeravani (left); and a still from the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song | Photo Credit: @sipligunjrahul (Instagram)/DVV Entertainment

Playback singer Rahul Sipligunj is over the moon after “Naatu Naatu”, the wildly popular RRR song that he sang with Kaala Bhairava, bagged the best original song trophy at the Golden Globes earlier today.

The musician said he is kickstarting the celebrations by treating everyone coming to his house with the famous Hyderabadi biryani. "’Naatu Naatu’ has received Golden Globe Awards. I feel happy and emotional, it makes me think about the past journey,” he told PTI.

The humble singer credits the film’s stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan for making “Naatu Naatu” a sensation in the SS Rajamouli-directed period drama with their enthusiastic dance moves. "I am thankful to Prem Rakshit master (choreographer), Junior NTR Sir and Ram Charan Sir. The movie became large scale and people made it a huge sensation and a huge hit.

ALSO READ
‘RRR’s win for ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Golden Globes 2023 ushers in celebratory mood 

“Another good thing is the 'hook up' step of the song which became viral in India as well as globally. People who are coming to my house, I will treat them with Hyderabadi biryani. That's how I want to start my celebration."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sipligunj started as an independent singer before he was noticed by composer MM Keeravaani, who gave him chance to be a part of his team and grow as a singer in films such as Dammu, Shirdi Sai Baba, Eega, and Maryada Ramanna. Despite his young age, Sipligunj has singing credits in over 50 films.

After Globes, all eyes are on the Oscars where "Naatu Naatu" is among the 15 hopefuls in the best song category.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US