‘RRR’ misses out at 2023 BAFTA nominations

The movie was on the longlist for the ‘film not in the English language’ category but couldn’t find a spot in the segment’s final five nominees list

January 19, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘RRR’

A still from ‘RRR’ | Photo Credit: DVV Entertainment

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR on Thursday failed to make the cut in the final nominations for the 2023 BAFTA awards.

The movie was on the longlist for the ‘film not in the English language’ category but couldn’t find a spot in the segment’s final five nominees list. The final nominees of the category were All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave, and The Quiet Girl.

The BAFTA snub comes as a rare miss for the film which earlier this month bagged a Golden Globe for best original song for the Telugu track "Naatu Naatu" and Critics Choice Awards for best foreign language film and best song.

RRR, a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s.

The 2023 BAFTA award ceremony will take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The organisers on Thursday unveiled the final nominees for 24 categories, including best film, cinematography, casting, documentary, film not in English language and documentary feature film.

