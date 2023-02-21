HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘RRR,’ Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor win at Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ won the Film of the Year award at the ceremony

February 21, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

ANI
Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for his performance in ‘Brahmastra,’ while Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for his performance in ‘Brahmastra,’ while Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ | Photo Credit: ANI

The Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards ceremony was held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday. The ceremony saw SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR bag the Film Of The Year award. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took the top awards for acting.

Alia won the best actress award for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Ranbir was named the best actor for Brahmastra. Ranbir was not present at the occasion, and Alia received it on his behalf.

Varun Dhawan won the Critics best actor award for Bhediya. Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was awarded the Best film award. For this film, Anupam Kher received the award of most versatile actor of the year.

As per their official website, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. Other celebs present at the event included Varun Dhawan, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, Sahil Khan, Natalia Barulich, Jayantilal Gada, Sachet, Parampara, Vivek Agnihotri, Rishab Shetty and Hariharan among others

Here is the complete list of the winners:

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year: RRR

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan

Related Topics

film festival / Indian cinema / Telugu cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.