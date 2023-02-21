‘RRR,’ Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor win at Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023

February 21, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards ceremony was held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday. The ceremony saw SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR bag the Film Of The Year award. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took the top awards for acting.

Alia won the best actress award for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Ranbir was named the best actor for Brahmastra. Ranbir was not present at the occasion, and Alia received it on his behalf.

Varun Dhawan won the Critics best actor award for Bhediya. Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was awarded the Best film award. For this film, Anupam Kher received the award of most versatile actor of the year.

As per their official website, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. Other celebs present at the event included Varun Dhawan, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, Sahil Khan, Natalia Barulich, Jayantilal Gada, Sachet, Parampara, Vivek Agnihotri, Rishab Shetty and Hariharan among others

Here is the complete list of the winners:

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year: RRR

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan