‘RRR 2’: SS Rajamouli confirms sequel film, says Vijayendra Prasad is working on the story

During a screening event in Chicago, Rajamouli revealed that his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad is working on the sequel’s story

The Hindu Bureau
November 13, 2022 14:50 IST

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a still from ‘RRR’ | Photo Credit: DVV Entertainment

In a rather surprising development, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has revealed that a sequel to his blockbuster hit RRR is now in early stages of development.

During a screening event in Chicago, Rajamouli said that his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad is working on the sequel’s story. “My father is the story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story,” he said.

Rajamouli’s RRR, released in Indian theatres on 25 March, has been getting phenomenal responses worldwide, especially post its streaming premiere on Netflix. The film starred Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is set to collaborate with Mahesh Babu for his next film.

