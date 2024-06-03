GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Roy Kapur Films announces biopic on India's first Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen

A mathematician-turned-civil servant, Sen oversaw the 1952 Indian general election, which was the first election in the history of independent India

Published - June 03, 2024 01:16 pm IST

PTI
Sukumar Sen and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Sukumar Sen and Siddharth Roy Kapur | Photo Credit: @roykapurfilms/X

Production banner Roy Kapur Films along with Trickitainment Media on Monday said they have acquired the rights to produce a biopic on the life of Sukumar Sen, India's first Chief Election Commissioner. The announcement comes a day before the vote counting of the 18th general election on Tuesday.

Pan-India cinema trends to expect in 2024: Usage of AI, robust box office, new experiments, and more

A mathematician-turned-civil servant, Sen oversaw the 1952 Indian general election, which was the first election in the history of independent India.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films said they are honoured to bring to life the incredible story of Sen, "one of our national heroes".

"From the very system of identifying political parties by different symbols and colours in order to combat illiteracy to coming up with the idea of indelible ink on fingernails to avoid voter impersonation…so many of his innovations are in place even today! "His contribution to laying the architecture for our democratic process deserves to be celebrated and we look forward to bringing audiences in India and around the world this thrilling story of our very first election and the amazing man behind it," Roy Kapur said in a statement.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ renewed for Season 2

Romanchak Arora from Trickitainment Media said Sen's story is filled with monumental and dramatic moments which will resonate with all Indian citizens who exercise the right to vote. "Told after 73 years, it is a must-see for all generations across the nation," Arora said.

Sen's grandson Sanjiv Sen said the credit for laying the bedrock for a vibrant electoral process must go to his grandfather. "I wish the producers all the success to portray the untold story of an unsung hero of this great nation," he said. "I congratulate the producers and wish them all success in their endeavour," added Sen's second grandson Debdatta Sen.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.