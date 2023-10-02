Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko starrer ‘Maharani’ gets a release date

October 02, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

The Malayalam film Maharani has got a release date. Starring Roshan Mathew, and Shine Tom Chacko in important roles, the film is directed by G Marthandan. Written by Ratheesh Ravi, Maharani will hit the screens on November 24.

The film is produced by Sujith Balan under his banner SB Films, while NM Badusha is the co-producer. Marthandan had earlier made Ishq, starring Shane Nigam, and written by Ratheesh. Maharani is touted to be a comedy drama.

Other members of the cast are Johny Antony, Balu Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, and Jaffer Idukki. Lokanathan is the film’s cinematographer while Govind Vasantha has comopsed music for Maharani. Naufal Abdullah is the editor.

