On Kerala Piravi Dinam, Malayalam film actor Roshan Mathew greets his followers on social media with a poster of ‘Neelavelicham’

Roshan Mathew in a poster of Aashiq Abu’s Neelavelicham, based on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s eponymous short story. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On November 1, observed as Kerala Piravi Dinam, when the state of Kerala came into being, actor Roshan Mathew took to Facebook to greet his fans on the occasion. He gave a glimpse of his character in the much-anticipated Neelavelicham, being directed by Aashiq Abu. Clad in a white dhothi and white vest, the poster had a bespectacled Roshan in a contemplative mood.

Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal have also shared pictures of Neelavelicham on their instagram handles.

Based on the eponymous short story by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, the film narrates the story of a young writer who comes to live in a haunted house. Starring Roshan, Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal and Shine Tom Chacko among others, Neelivelicham is now in its post-production. Rima plays the lead character of Bhargavi in the film. Bijbal and Rex Vijayam are the music directors of the film.

Neelavelicham is likely to be released in January 2023. The same story was adapted for the big screen by A Vincent in 1964. Titled Bhargavi Nilayam, the film was helmed by Madhu, Prem Nazir, Vijaya Nirmala, PJ Antony, Adoor Bhasi and Kuthiravattam Pappu. It was the only screenplay written by Basheer. The songs composed by P Bhaskaran and scored by Baburaj are still cherished by music bufffs.

Roshan has been cast as Sasikumar, Bhargavi’s lover, a role immortalised by Prema Nazir in Bhargavi Nilayam.

In the meantime, Roshan has had an interesting year with roles that showcased his versatility. In OruThekkan Thallu Case, Roshan played Podiya Pilla, a no-gooder with elan. Another significant character he played was that of Sumesh in Sibi Malayil’s Kotthu.