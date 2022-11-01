On Kerala Piravi Dinam, Malayalam film actor Roshan Mathew greets his followers on social media with a poster of ‘Neelavelicham’

Directed by Aashiq Abu, Neelavilicham, based on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s story, is likely to be released in January 2023

Saraswathy Nagarajan
November 01, 2022 16:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Roshan Mathew in a poster of Aashiq Abu’s Neelavelicham, based on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s eponymous short story.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On November 1, observed as Kerala Piravi Dinam, when the state of Kerala came into being, actor Roshan Mathew took to Facebook to greet his fans on the occasion. He gave a glimpse of his character in the much-anticipated Neelavelicham, being directed by Aashiq Abu. Clad in a white dhothi and white vest, the poster had a bespectacled Roshan in a contemplative mood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal have also shared pictures of Neelavelicham on their instagram handles.

Based on the eponymous short story by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, the film narrates the story of a young writer who comes to live in a haunted house. Starring Roshan, Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal and Shine Tom Chacko among others, Neelivelicham is now in its post-production. Rima plays the lead character of Bhargavi in the film. Bijbal and Rex Vijayam are the music directors of the film.

Neelavelicham is likely to be released in January 2023. The same story was adapted for the big screen by A Vincent in 1964. Titled Bhargavi Nilayam, the film was helmed by Madhu, Prem Nazir, Vijaya Nirmala, PJ Antony, Adoor Bhasi and Kuthiravattam Pappu. It was the only screenplay written by Basheer. The songs composed by P Bhaskaran and scored by Baburaj are still cherished by music bufffs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Roshan has been cast as Sasikumar, Bhargavi’s lover, a role immortalised by Prema Nazir in Bhargavi Nilayam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the meantime, Roshan has had an interesting year with roles that showcased his versatility. In OruThekkan Thallu Case, Roshan played Podiya Pilla, a no-gooder with elan. Another significant character he played was that of Sumesh in Sibi Malayil’s Kotthu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus
Malayalam cinema
entertainment (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app