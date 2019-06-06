I always dreamed of making a living out of acting, says Roshan Mathew

Even on the toughest of days, Roshan Mathew has no complaints about his career as an actor. His decision to put on the greasepaint and get on the stage has been a momentous one for him. After his graduation, he joined the Drama School Mumbai and became active on the theatre circuit. However, his entry into movies happened much later, with Anandam giving him a crucial break.

Currently, Roshan has his hands full, with films such as Thottappan, Moothon and Varthamanam besides directing the play A Very Normal Family. He tells Friday Review how it is like to move between movies and theatre. Edited excerpts:

When did you decide to be an actor?

After quitting engineering, I joined for B Sc Physics at Madras Christian College. During the course, I became part of a professional theatre company in Chennai in 2010. It reached a point when most of my days were spent at rehearsals. Every day, my focus was on doing my scenes better than the day before. I started thinking that if I felt this way, probably I would never be bored by becoming an actor for the rest of my life.

You got noticed on the big screen with Puthiya Niyamam and then came Anandam.

I always wanted to make a living out of acting. I was in no way nervous about whether it was the right start to my movie career or the right role. That made me at ease while working with stars in Puthiya Niyamam. Just before Anandam, I did a web series called Tanlines, which helped me face the camera. My character in Puthiya Niyamam was completely unlike me and I had to create it. However, there were traits of the character that I did in Anandam that were familiar.

You have said it was a dream-come-true to work with Anjali Menon in Koode.

I watched her Manjadikkuru without knowing anything about the movie and it just blew me away. Since then, I had this dream of working with her. The secure, joyful environment that was created in Koode for the good work to come out was what I enjoyed the most.

Tell us about your character Ismu in Shanavas K Bavakutty’s Thottappan?

Thottappan is a movie I needed to do. I was reaching a point where I was beginning to feel that I was getting characters either similar to those I have played before or roles that were akin to my personality. I wanted to do something that didn’t fit the bill in either way. I had great hopes about Viswasapoorvam Mansoor but the movie didn’t get noticed much. Though I could find some similarities between Mansoor and me in some way, there was nothing that I could relate to Ismu in Thottappan. Naturally, it was really scary and exciting at the same time.

Your experience in Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon?

Moothon has been my most satisfying film till date in terms of the people I have worked with. The experience helped me realise that there’s so much to do in movies.

About Sidhartha Siva’s Varthamanam...

The film is set in a university in Delhi. I am doing the role of a student leader. It’s a story with a political backdrop.

Do you think it’s a good time to be an actor in Malayalam?

Without a doubt, it is a wonderful time to be an actor here.

Even if you haven’t done your first film yet, there are so many brilliant filmmakers making their movies with newcomers, and so many unconventional stories being told.

What next?

I am in discussions for a Hindi project.