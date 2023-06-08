Rosario Dawson-starrer 'Ahsoka' to arrive on Disney+ in August

June 08, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

Ahsoka, the Star Wars series featuring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi, will start streaming on Disney+ from August 23. The series, a spin-off of The Mandalorian branch in the Lucasfilm sci-fi franchise, comes from Dave Filoni.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Filoni created the character of Ahsoka in animation and went on to partner with Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian, where she was first introduced in live action. Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi.

ALSO READ:Ray Stevenson, of ‘RRR’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58

Ray Stevenson, who died May on 21, appears in the series as Baylan Skoll in one of his final roles. Disney unveiled a first look at the series in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.