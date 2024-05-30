Rory Kinnear cast as Tom Bombadil in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2

Tom Bombadil, a fan-favorite character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, is set to make his long-awaited debut in Season 2 of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, with Rory Kinnear set to bring the character to life.

Tom Bombadil, who notably did not appear in Peter Jackson’s film adaptations, is introduced in the series when he encounters the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and his Harfoot companions, Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and Poppy (Megan Richards), on their journey through eastern Middle-earth.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay told Vanity Fair, “In our story, he has gone out to the lands of Rhûn, which we learn used to be sort of Edenic and green and beautiful, but now is sort of a dead wasteland.” Bombadil’s mission in the series is to prevent the desolation from spreading, demonstrating a more proactive role than in Tolkien’s books. “Our Tom Bombadil is slightly more interventionist than you see in the books, but only by 5 or 10 percent,” Payne explained.

McKay added, “He’s whimsical and magical, and almost verging on silly. But also has the wisdom of the ages and the music of the spheres and deep emotional wells of ancient history and myth.” Kinnear’s portrayal is set to capture this complex character with a Cornish accent, aiming to evoke the ancient roots of Britain.

The second season of The Rings of Power, premiering on August 29, will also feature a host of new characters and actors, including Ciarán Hinds, Tanya Moodie, and Sam Hazeldine, who replaces Joseph Mawle as the Orc leader Adar. The season will also introduce elf Círdan, who carries one of the three rings forged by Celebrimbor.

Coinciding with Bombadil’s on-screen debut, HarperCollins will re-release The Adventures of Tom Bombadil in paperback on August 20, 2024. Chris Smith, Tolkien Publishing Director at HarperCollins, hopes that Kinnear’s portrayal will inspire audiences to explore Bombadil’s literary adventures, further enriching the beloved lore of Middle-earth.