‘Roopanthara’ trailer: Multiple worlds collide in Raj B Shetty’s dark thriller

Published - July 16, 2024 05:45 pm IST

‘Roopanthara’, the Kannada film starring Raj B Shetty, will hit the screens in July

The Hindu Bureau

Raj B Shetty in ‘Roopanthara’. | Photo Credit: Lighter Buddha Films/YouTube

Roopanthara, the Raj B Shetty-starrer, has been in the making for three years. The makers of the film have released its trailer. Roopanthara is directed by Mithilesh Edavalath.

The trailer doesn’t give away too much about the plot. The film appears to a dark thriller with people from rural and urban backgrounds finding themselves in the centre of the conflict. A majority of the film has been shot in the night, and the film seems to have its share of violence as well. Raj B Shetty is touted to play a negative character in the movie.

‘Max’ teaser: Sudeep-starrer promises an intense action entertainer

Roopanthara is produced by Suhan Prasad and Parth Jani under the banners Mango Pickle Entertainment and Jani Entertainment. The film is presented by Raj’s Lighter Buddha Films, the banner behind Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

ALSO READ:Rakshit Shetty responds to copyright claim, says he will fight the case in court

Raj’s regular collaborators Midhun Mukundan and Praveen Shriyan are music composer and cinematographer respectively. Praveen has also edited the film. Raj has written the dialogues and additional screenplay for the film. Roopanthara will hit the screens on July 26.

