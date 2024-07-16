‘Roopanthara’ trailer: Multiple worlds collide in Raj B Shetty’s dark thriller

Roopanthara, the Raj B Shetty-starrer, has been in the making for three years. The makers of the film have released its trailer. Roopanthara is directed by Mithilesh Edavalath.

If a butterfly's wings can cause a hurricane, what impact might a storyteller's words create?

Here is the poster of Roopantara..soon enough we will be in theatres. Be with us, like you always were. pic.twitter.com/E6DaF7HGxP — Raj B Shetty (@RajbShettyOMK) June 28, 2024

The trailer doesn’t give away too much about the plot. The film appears to a dark thriller with people from rural and urban backgrounds finding themselves in the centre of the conflict. A majority of the film has been shot in the night, and the film seems to have its share of violence as well. Raj B Shetty is touted to play a negative character in the movie.

Roopanthara is produced by Suhan Prasad and Parth Jani under the banners Mango Pickle Entertainment and Jani Entertainment. The film is presented by Raj’s Lighter Buddha Films, the banner behind Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

Raj’s regular collaborators Midhun Mukundan and Praveen Shriyan are music composer and cinematographer respectively. Praveen has also edited the film. Raj has written the dialogues and additional screenplay for the film. Roopanthara will hit the screens on July 26.