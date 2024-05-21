Roopa Rao on Sahadev Kelvadi winning the Dada Saheb Phalke Best Director Award for the Kannada film Kenda: ‘I am thrilled about the win’

Roopa Rao’s name stands out in the primarily male-dominated world of cinema. The petite filmmaker is a writer, director and producer. A project manager with Infosys, Roopa quit her IT job and started her cinematic career with the web-series, The Other Love Story (2016).

The show was followed by the award-winning Kannada film Gantumoote (2019), which talks about the pressures of excelling in academics. Roopa who had written and directed the film also produced it with Sahadev Kelavadi, the film’s cinematographer.

Sahadev has written and directed Kenda, which is Roopa’s third project as producer. The yet-to-be-released film was screened at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in April in New Delhi and Sahadev won the Dada Saheb Phalke Best Debut Director Award.

“I am thrilled about the win for Kenda,” says Roopa as she navigates traffic in Bengaluru. She is headed for the shoot of a Hindi film she is executive producing. “I cannot share the details but we are five days into the shoot.”

Kenda’s win is a great feeling, says Roopa. “It is a reassurance that we are on the right path and telling the right stories. The award has encouraged us to make more such films.”

Having started their film journey together, Roopa says she has known Sahadev for over a decade. “Sahadev has been telling me Kenda’s story since the time we first met. I knew the story inside out and knew how he wanted to portray it cinematically.”

The partnership, Roopa says works, because the two have similar thought processes while being individually different.

Roopa, who co-founded a production company called Ameyukti Studios, says they were sure Gantumoote would be their first film and Kenda their second. “We worked together on the script and I was sure that he had a unique and sensitive perspective. These qualities were also reflected on screen.”

Proud of the way the film has turned out, Roopa says Kenda reflects reality. “The film is a satire and slice of life. It mirrors society. The story is relatable, something everyone has come across in some form or other.”

Kenda, Roopa says, is about a young hooligan. “There is a spectrum for even rowdy behaviour. There are those who throw stones to instigate fear, and others who kill. Kenda is about a disruptive young man who uses violence to terrorise society.”

Roopa prefers to work on offbeat topics. “No one else seems to be talking about these issues, which happen all around us. Cinema is a medium of expression, where stories can be told in an engaging way.”

Cinema today, has become a medium of entertainment, Roopa says, who grew up watching films. “Every film I watched impacted me. I prefer watching films to reading books. Every narrative form has its audience. In rural areas, people enjoy Harikathe. There is an audience for everything, yet we spoon-feed only one section of the audience.”

Roopa says she was pushed into films. “It came to me with such force that I had to make a film. I was in my late 20s when I quit my job. I felt if I did not give myself a chance to explore cinema, I would regret the road not taken. It was a leap of faith and I never looked back.”

Seeing the world as her stage, Roopa says, one should not limit oneself to physical borders. “If a story touches me, I would like to make it into a film and if I cannot, then I would like to support the person who can.”

The winner takes it all

Sahadev Kelavadi, who has written and directed Kenda says he is elated that his debut film was recognised by an eclectic jury. “The international jury consisted of people from various walks of life, including writers, editors, directors and critics. We are thrilled that the film was appreciated by other filmmakers, but are wondering how the audience will receive the film.”

Apart from Sahadev’s debut as director, Kenda also marks the debut of lyricist Jayanth Kaikini’s son, Ritwik Kaikini as music composer. Kenda features actors including BV Bharath, Pranav Sridhar, Vinod Susheela, Gopalakrishna Deshapande, Sachin Srinath, Bindu Raxidi, Sharath Gowda and Sathish Kumar.

The film is currently with the censor board, says Sahadev. “There may not be drastic cuts. At least that is what I assume as we do not think there is anything in the film that is objectionable.”

Though it is the director that usually walks away with the accolades, Sahadev says he dedicates the award to the entire Kenda team. “This would not have been possible without the joint effort of the actors, technicians and Roopa. Everyone has done their bit with passion and though the crew has moved on to other projects, they will always associate themselves with Kenda.”

The award, Sahadev says has not only boosted his confidence, but also got a few offers. “Nothing is concrete as yet. I have been in the industry for over a decade, and only making my directorial debut now. The journey has not been devoid of ups and downs. We went through many roller-coaster moments during the making of Gantumoote. Yet, it is that experience that has prepared me to handle the challenges during the making of Kenda.”

Though awards make one feel on top of the world, Sahadev says one cannot rest on laurels. “We have to challenge ourselves every step of the way.”