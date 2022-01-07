Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Luca Guadagnino’s next directorial

The yet-untitled film has been set up at Apple Studios with Michael Mitnick of ‘Vinyl’ fame penning the script

Actor Rooney Mara is set to portray Hollywood golden era icon Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie from filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The yet-untitled film has been set up at Apple Studios with Michael Mitnick of “Vinyl” fame penning the script, reported Deadline.

Mara, known for films such as “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”, “Carol”, “Her” and “Lion”, will also produce the project alongside Apple Studios.

Hepburn is best known for Hollywood classics like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, “Roman Holiday”, “My Fair Lady”, “Funny Face” and “Sabrina”.

She set an enduring fashion legacy with her choice of clothes with her opening scene in “Breakfast at Tiffany’’s” in a black dress and pearl necklace being one of the most copied looks in poplar culture.

The actor was also known for her philanthropic endeavours during her life time as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.

Hepburn died at the age of 63 in 1993 after a battle with colon cancer.