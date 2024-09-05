GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ron Howard’s ‘Eden’ starring Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby and more drops first look ahead of TIFF premiere

The film follows a group of diverse characters who flee civilization for the Galapagos Islands in search of the meaning of life

Published - September 05, 2024 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby in a still from ‘Eden’

Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby in a still from ‘Eden’ | Photo Credit: X/ @Vanity Fair

The first look at Ron Howard’s latest film Eden has been revealed ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this weekend. Initially expected to debut at Venice, the survival thriller boasts a star-studded cast, including Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney, and Daniel Brühl.

TIFF 2024 line-up includes ‘All We Imagine as Light,’ movies from Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, and more

Eden tells a darkly comic story of survival, inspired by two conflicting accounts of a real-life event. The film follows a group of diverse characters who flee civilization for the Galapagos Islands in search of the meaning of life. Their quest quickly turns into a tale of murder and survival.

Howard, an Academy Award-winning director, is coming off the success of Thirteen Lives, a thriller based on the true story of the Thai cave rescue. While Thirteen Lives received strong reviews, it was released outside the prime Oscar season. Now, with Eden, Howard is back in the awards conversation.

Venice 2024: Jude Law starrer ‘The Order’ receives over nine minutes of standing ovation

Known for his acclaimed films like Rush, Frost/Nixon, and A Beautiful Mind, Howard’s career has seen its share of highs and lows. While he’s delivered cinematic hits, he’s also faced criticism for films like Hillbilly Elegy and Inferno.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

