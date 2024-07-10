GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ron Howards ‘Eden’ starring Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby among five new entries at TIFF 2024

TIFF returns September 5 – 15, 2024 for its 49th edition — 11 days of Canadian and international cinema; special events and talks with some of the biggest names in film

Published - July 10, 2024 01:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ana de Armas, Syndey Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby

Ana de Armas, Syndey Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby | Photo Credit: Instagram

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced five additional world premiere titles for its Gala and Special Presentation programs, promising a diverse array of global stories for its audiences.

Among the new additions, Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden stands out in the Gala program. Based on true events, Eden explores the extreme measures individuals take in their quest for a better life. Written by Halifax-born Noah Pink, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, and Daniel Brühl. Howard’s Imagine Entertainment and AGC Studios have produced the film.

Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon is another Gala premiere, offering a glimpse into the life of amateur filmmaker Nasir Shaikh from India. The film is set to captivate audiences with its heartfelt portrayal of the vibrant film industry in Malegaon.

The Special Presentation lineup features K-POPS, a dramatic comedy inspired by the life of eight-time Grammy Award winner Anderson Paak. The film bridges family lineages and cultures, promising a unique cinematic experience.

John Crowley’s romance We Live in Time will also debut in the Special Presentation program. Starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, the film follows a couple whose chance encounter evolves into a profound love story, as they build a life together and confront challenging truths.

Additionally, Sophie Deraspe’s Shepherds adapts the Canadian novel D’où viens tu, berger?. The drama, a Canada/France co-production, tells the story of a young advertising executive who leaves his life in Montreal to become a shepherd in France.

TIFF Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee expressed excitement over the selections, stating, “I’m thrilled to share today’s list of World Premiere films, featuring stories from around the world that highlight the scope and breadth of TIFF’s programming. We have a Canada/France co-production set in the French Alps, directed by a French Canadian auteur; a Seoul-set comedic debut from musician Anderson .Paak; a Bollywood glimpse into the vibrant film industry of Malegaon, India; a London-set love story starring Florence Pugh from an Irish director; and a highly original survival thriller that takes us to the Galapagos Islands from Ron Howard. I can’t wait for TIFF audiences to take these journeys on the big screen and be transported by cinema together this September.”

TIFF returns September 5 – 15, 2024 for its 49th edition — 11 days of Canadian and international cinema; special events and talks with some of the biggest names in film; and TIFF’s Industry Conference: a place to connect with film professionals and explore the art and business of cinema.

