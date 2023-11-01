Ron Bass to write and produce ’60s political drama ‘Music on the Bones’

November 01, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Ron Bass, known for his Oscar-winning work Rain Man, is set to write and produce Music on the Bones, a new movie inspired by real events.

Set in 1968. a moment in time when rock n’ roll was banned in the USSR, the story follows young Russian doctor Max as he and his friends covertly duplicate and distribute music by the Beatles, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin and more on repurposed X-Ray film, reported Deadline.

“I am thrilled to join Music on the Bones, creating and producing an intense, suspenseful drama based on actual events. The story will focus on a group of individuals who risk their lives for the promise of freedom. Given the oppression of Putin’s Russia, the consequences to citizens and travelers alike, no story could be more relevant to today’s headlines and challenges,” said Bass in a statement.

Deadline added that the film is based on Amazon bestseller of the same name, written by Jody Marriott and Avi Bar-Lev. The duo is also known for producing indie films West of Thunder and Apple Seed.

