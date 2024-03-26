‘Romeo’ trailer: Vijay Antony stars as a husband on a mission to woo his wife

March 26, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Romeo, headlined by Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi, was released by the makers on Monday.

The trailer shows Mirnalini playing a woman who agrees to marry Vijay’s character just to escape the sheer pressure from her parents to get married. She lays down her rules clearly to Vijay’s character, and everything about her seems quite in contrast with that of him. However, as one expects, he falls madly in love with her, and we see glimpses of how he attempts to woo his wife after their wedding.