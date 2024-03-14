Roman Polanski faces new lawsuit alleging rape of minor in the 1970’s

March 14, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

The fugitive director was previously arrested for raping a 13-year-old in 1977, fleeing the United States

Polish director Roman Polanski is now embroiled in a fresh lawsuit alleging he drugged and raped a minor in the 1970s, according to recent court filings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit, filed by an unnamed plaintiff last year in Los Angeles Superior Court, was recently allowed to disclose Polanski as the defendant. The plaintiff, represented by attorney Gloria Allred, accuses Polanski of inviting her to dinner as a teenager after meeting her at a party. Allegedly, Polanski provided her with alcohol, and after returning to his residence, the plaintiff claims she woke up to find Polanski lying next to her, attempting to engage in sexual acts despite her repeated objections. Polanski allegedly ignored her pleas and proceeded to sexually assualt her. The complaint, invoking claims of rape, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, takes advantage of a 2020 amendment to California’s statute of limitations, granting victims of childhood sexual assault more time to pursue legal action. ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ Venice Film Festival | Roman Polanski’s ‘The Palace’ gets three-minute standing ovation

Polanski, a fugitive from the United States since the 1970s, was previously arrested for raping Samantha Geimer in 1977 when she was 13 years old. He fled to France after learning that the judge overseeing his case intended to revoke a plea deal, fearing a lengthy prison sentence. Despite Geimer’s recent plea to dismiss the criminal case against him and sentence Polanski to time served in absentia, the court has so far declined.

The latest lawsuit adds to Polanski’s legal woes, which also include a trial in France over defamation allegations and ongoing efforts to unseal testimony regarding potential judicial misconduct in his original case.

As the trial commences in France, Polanski stands accused of branding British actress Charlotte Lewis’s allegations as a “heinous lie” following her claim of sexual assault in the 1980s.

While France and Poland have resisted extradition requests, the unsealing of testimony could impact Polanski’s legal standing and potential return to the United States.