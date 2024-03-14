Roman Polanski faces new lawsuit alleging rape of minor in the 1970’s

Polish director Roman Polanski is now embroiled in a fresh lawsuit alleging he drugged and raped a minor in the 1970s, according to recent court filings.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit, filed by an unnamed plaintiff last year in Los Angeles Superior Court, was recently allowed to disclose Polanski as the defendant. The plaintiff, represented by attorney Gloria Allred, accuses Polanski of inviting her to dinner as a teenager after meeting her at a party.
Allegedly, Polanski provided her with alcohol, and after returning to his residence, the plaintiff claims she woke up to find Polanski lying next to her, attempting to engage in sexual acts despite her repeated objections. Polanski allegedly ignored her pleas and proceeded to sexually assualt her.
The complaint, invoking claims of rape, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, takes advantage of a 2020 amendment to California’s statute of limitations, granting victims of childhood sexual assault more time to pursue legal action.
