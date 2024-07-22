GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rohit Shetty wraps ‘Singham Again’ with Ajay Devgn

Devgn returns in the latest ‘Singham’ instalment alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Published - July 22, 2024 04:52 pm IST

PTI
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty

Director Rohit Shetty on Monday shared a behind-the-scenes reel from the wrap of Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again and reflected on the beginning of the movie franchise 13 years ago.

Shetty, 50, has helmed two previous installments of the franchise, Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The movie launched the filmmaker's ambitious cop universe that also include characters played by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in Sooryavanshi and Simmba.

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ to release on Diwali 2024

In a video post that had a montage of videos and pictures of Shetty and Devgn over the years, the filmmaker said his association with Devgn is over three decades old and still going strong.

"Today we complete 13 years of 'Singham' and look at the magic of destiny. Today we also wrap 'Singham Again' with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director but the journey began back in the 90s when I was working under him. 33 years later and we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali.”

“13 years of 'Singham', 33 years of brotherhood @ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain," Shetty captioned the post.

Devgn, 55, featured in all the installments and stars in the latest part Singham Again alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The film was previously slated to hit the big screens on Independence Day, August 15 but later, the makers shared a poster on their social media handles stating that the release has been postponed to Diwali.

Shetty worked with Devgn as an assistant director on the actor's debut film Phool Aur Kaante when he was 17. He also worked on Devgn's films such as Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Hindustan Ki Kasam.

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’: Tabu, Ajay Devgn film to arrive in August

When he made his directorial debut with Zameen in 2003, it starred Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasa Basu in main roles.

Devgn has been a part of most of the movies directed by Shetty but features more prominently in the comedy and action franchises Golmaal and Singham.

Related Topics

Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.