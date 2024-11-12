 />
Rohit Shetty confirms standalone film on Deepika Padukone’s character from ‘Singham Again’

‘Singham Again’ had an ensemble cast which includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff

Published - November 12, 2024 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Deepika Padukone from ‘Singham Again’

First look of Deepika Padukone from ‘Singham Again’ | Photo Credit: @itsrohitshetty/X

Looks like we will be getting a Lady Singhamfilm soon! Director Rohit Shetty has confirmed that a new film, featuring Deepika Padukone as the titular hero, will soon be made under his Cop Universe.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Rohit revealed that the delay behind a female cop being a part of his cop universe is because even he was not sure until 2018 that such a cinematic universe could be created.

‘Singham Again’ movie review: Ajay Devgn returns in deathly dull franchise

Ponting out how the idea for Lady Singham came up during the making of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Rohit mentioned how the pandemic which delayed the release of Sooryavanshi also hindered his plans of introducing Lady Singham earlier. The director pointed out that Singham Again was also supposed to release in 2020.

Interestingly, Rohit roped in Shilpa Shetty Kundra to play Tara Shetty in the Prime Video show Indian Police Force, making her the first female cop in Rohit’s world. When questioned if the upcoming film would see Shilpa and Deepika together, Rohit said that the characters belonged to two different worlds as the IP ofIndian Police Forcebelongs to Prime while the Cop Universe is his.

Speaking about the standalone Deepika film, Rohit said that he has a concept in mind and while he knows the character’s basic story arc, he’s yet to flesh out her journey but assured the film will definitely happen.

Rohit Shetty says ‘Singham Again’ is his fastest ₹ 100 crore film

The shared universe began with Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014) which focussed on Bajirao Singham, a law-abiding DCP. The third, Simmba (2018), focused on Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao, an Inspector from the same town as Bajirao. The fourth, Sooryavanshi (2021), starred Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi.

