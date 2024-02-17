GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s romantic drama ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ release date announced

The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film ‘Ishq Vishk,’ which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao

February 17, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

ANI
The cast of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’

The cast of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’

The makers of the upcoming romantic drama film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' on Friday announced the film's official release date as June 28. Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari the film stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a special announcement video that he captioned, "Ishq Vishk mein confusion ho sakta hai, lekin yeh Announcement ekdam clear hai. #IshqVishkRebound #PyaarKaSecondRound in theatres on 28th June!"

The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala. According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships between the millennials and Gen-Z generation.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited. Rohit is known for his performances in Alia Bhatt's film 'Dear Zindagi' and the web series 'Mismatched', Pashmina, on the other hand, is the cousin sister of actor Hrithik Roshan, while Jibraan Khan was a child artist in Karan Johar's drama film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

