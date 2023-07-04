‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer: It’s all about loving each other’s families in Karan Johar’s grand affair

July 04, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The trailer of Karan Johar’s highly-anticipated film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is out. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabhana Azmi. The film hits the screens on July 28.

The trailer shows Ranveer and Alia as a poles-apart couple. Ranveer plays Rocky, an uneducated and brash guy from a conservative Punjabi family while Alia essays the role of Rani, a sophisticated and well-read woman from a Bengali family. They fall in love and decide to switch families as a compatibility test. They believe that adjusting to each other’s families is important before tying the knot.

Karan Johar, who recently completed 25 years in Bollywood, is producing the film under his Dharma Productions banner. The trailer shows grand sets and colourful songs, typical of a Karan Johar film. The director has said that the film will bring back memories of his 2003 family drama Kabhie Kushi Kabhie Gham.

Pritam has composed songs while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics. Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy has written the film’s story and screenplay. Ishita Moitra is the dialogue writer. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva’ while Ranveer last featured in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

