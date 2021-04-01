‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ trailer: Madhavan reaches for the stars, and then some

Simran and Madhavan in ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’

01 April 2021 19:12 IST

Actor plays the role of real-life scientist, Nambi Narayanan, in the epic biographical drama film, which also stars Simran as the female lead

The trailer of R. Madhavan’s biographical drama movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, was released today. The film is produced under the banners of Tricolour Films by R. Madhavan and Varghese Moolan Pictures by Dr. Varghese Moolan.

The movie has been shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and English, and is based on the life of former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan. It also marks R. Madhavan’s debut as writer and director.

Madhavan, who underwent an intense physical transformation for the role, will be portraying Nambi Narayanan from the ages of 27 to 70. The only artificial addition to the transformation was greying his hair for the character.

The estimated cost of this movie is over 100 crores, and will also feature Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in the Hindi and Tamil versions respectively.

Rocketry, which was shot in more than six countries was slated to release last year, but got postponed due to COVID-19.

Simran will play the female lead, and it marks a reunion for her with Madhavan on-screen after 15 years. The film also features several Hollywood actors.

Rocketry is co-directed by Prajesh Sen, who directed the Malayalam movie, Vellam. The film is shot by Sreejesh Rai, editing is by Bijith Bala, and music is composed by Sam C.S.