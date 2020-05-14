‘Rock On!’ and ‘PK’ actor Sai Gundewar dies at the age of 42

Actor Sai Gundewar, who was known for his appearances in shows like Survivor and Splitsvilla, as well as acting in films PK and Rock On!, passed away at the age of 42.

The actor had been battling brain cancer before succumbing to the disease on May 10 in Los Angeles. The news of his death was also mourned by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Anil Deshmukh tweeted his condolences, “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!”

According to reports, Sai Gundewar had moved to Los Angeles a year ago for his cancer treatment.