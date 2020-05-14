Movies

‘Rock On!’ and ‘PK’ actor Sai Gundewar dies at the age of 42

Sai Gundewar

Sai Gundewar  

The actor had been battling brain cancer and passed away in Los Angeles on May 10

Actor Sai Gundewar, who was known for his appearances in shows like Survivor and Splitsvilla, as well as acting in films PK and Rock On!, passed away at the age of 42.

The actor had been battling brain cancer before succumbing to the disease on May 10 in Los Angeles. The news of his death was also mourned by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Anil Deshmukh tweeted his condolences, “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!”

According to reports, Sai Gundewar had moved to Los Angeles a year ago for his cancer treatment.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 12:49:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/rock-on-and-pk-actor-sai-gundewar-dies-at-the-age-of-42/article31580436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY