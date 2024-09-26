GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Robocop’ TV series in the works at Amazon Prime Video

Peter Ocko, the showrunner behind ‘Lodge 49’ and ‘The Office’, has joined the project as executive producer and showrunner.

Updated - September 26, 2024 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Robocop’

A still from ‘Robocop’ | Photo Credit: THG

A Robocop TV series is moving closer to becoming a reality at Amazon Prime Video, with key producers now on board. The upcoming series will be executive produced by James Wan, known for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, alongside his Atomic Monster colleagues Michael Clear and Rob Hackett. Additionally, Peter Ocko, the showrunner behind Lodge 49 and The Office, has joined the project as executive producer and showrunner.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the series will remain faithful to the original 1987 Robocop, which depicted a dystopian future where a tech conglomerate teams up with local law enforcement to create a part-human, part-machine enforcer to combat rising crime. The new series is expected to explore similar themes, likely reflecting contemporary concerns around technology, capitalism, and policing.

The original Robocop, directed by Paul Verhoeven, became a sci-fi classic, leading to two sequels, a 2014 film reboot, and several short-lived TV series. Amazon acquired the rights to Robocop and other MGM properties, including The Silence of the Lambs and James Bond, in its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM in 2022.

Published - September 26, 2024 12:34 pm IST

