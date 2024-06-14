ADVERTISEMENT

‘Robinhood’: Sreeleela’s first look from Nithiin’s film out

Updated - June 14, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film is set to release in theatres on December 20

The Hindu Bureau

Sreeleela in ‘Robinhood’ | Photo Credit: Mythri Movie Makers/YouTube

We had previously reported that actor Nithiin is teaming up with director Venky Kudumula for a film titled Robinhood. Today, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of the film’s female lead Sreeleela on the occasion of her birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the poster, the makers also unveiled a special glimpse video from the film that introduces Sreeleela as her character, Neera Vasudev. Actor Vennela Kishore can also be seen in the glimpse.

‘Harom Hara’ movie review: It’s time filmmakers look past those giant-sized guns

Robinhood marks Sreeleela’s second film with Nithiin after Extra-Ordinary Man. Details regarding the rest of the cast remain unknown.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by Sai Sriram and editing by Koti. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film is set to release in theatres on December 20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Vishwambhara’: Kunal Kapoor joins cast of Chiranjeevi’s fantasy film with Vassishta
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US