‘Robinhood’: Sreeleela’s first look from Nithiin’s film out

We had previously reported that actor Nithiin is teaming up with director Venky Kudumula for a film titled Robinhood. Today, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of the film’s female lead Sreeleela on the occasion of her birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the poster, the makers also unveiled a special glimpse video from the film that introduces Sreeleela as her character, Neera Vasudev. Actor Vennela Kishore can also be seen in the glimpse.

Robinhood marks Sreeleela’s second film with Nithiin after Extra-Ordinary Man. Details regarding the rest of the cast remain unknown.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by Sai Sriram and editing by Koti. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film is set to release in theatres on December 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.