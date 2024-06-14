GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Robinhood’: Sreeleela’s first look from Nithiin’s film out

Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film is set to release in theatres on December 20

Updated - June 14, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sreeleela in ‘Robinhood’

Sreeleela in ‘Robinhood’ | Photo Credit: Mythri Movie Makers/YouTube

We had previously reported that actor Nithiin is teaming up with director Venky Kudumula for a film titled Robinhood. Today, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of the film’s female lead Sreeleela on the occasion of her birthday.

Along with the poster, the makers also unveiled a special glimpse video from the film that introduces Sreeleela as her character, Neera Vasudev. Actor Vennela Kishore can also be seen in the glimpse.

‘Harom Hara’ movie review: It’s time filmmakers look past those giant-sized guns

Robinhood marks Sreeleela’s second film with Nithiin after Extra-Ordinary Man. Details regarding the rest of the cast remain unknown.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by Sai Sriram and editing by Koti. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film is set to release in theatres on December 20.

‘Vishwambhara’: Kunal Kapoor joins cast of Chiranjeevi’s fantasy film with Vassishta

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.