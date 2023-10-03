ADVERTISEMENT

Robin Williams' daughter criticises AI recreations of her father

October 03, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

The use of AI to replicate performers’ voices or likenesses is also an issue being raised as part of the SAG-AFTRA strike

PTI

Robin Williams in a photo from 2008 | Photo Credit: MARK J. TERRILL

Hollywood icon Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams has criticised efforts to replicate her father using artificial intelligence, calling these recreations "Frankensteinian monster" that is personally disturbing.

ALSO READ
Should generative Artificial Intelligence be regulated?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Zelda, 34, shared a post on her Instagram Stories over the weekend criticising non-consensual AI replications of her late father.

"These recreations are, at their very best, a poor facsimile of greater people... but at their worst, a horrendous Frankensteinian monster, cobbled together from the worst bits of everything this industry is, instead of what it should stand for," Zelda wrote.

Oscar-winner Robin Williams, known for his work in films such as Good Will Hunting, Mrs Doubtfire, Dead Poets Society and Awakenings, died in 2014.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of AI to replicate performers' voices or likenesses is also an issue being raised as part of the SAG-AFTRA strike. "I am not an impartial voice in SAG's fight against AI. I've witnessed for years how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad. This isn’t theoretical, it is very very real," Zelda said.

ALSO READ
The AI wave: How Tamil cinema is embracing artificial intelligence tools

"I've already heard AI used to get his 'voice' to say whatever people want and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings. Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their human effort and time into the pursuit of performance," the actor-director added.

On Saturday, Tom Hanks also dealt with issues related to AI as took to Instagram to warn his fans about an AI version of himself being used for a "dental plan advertisement". The actor shared a screenshot of the computer-generated image of him being used for the advertisement without his consent.

Hanks previously spoke about the growing use of AI in the creative field during an appearance on ‘Adam Buxton Podcast’ in May, in which he said that “this has always been lingering.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US