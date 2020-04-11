Movies

‘Robin Hood’ live-action remake for Disney Plus in the works

A scene from the 1973 animated ‘Robin Hood’

A scene from the 1973 animated ‘Robin Hood’  

The new version is being developed with the animals in a CGI/live-action hybrid format

Disney has now started developing a live-action remake of its 1973 animated classic Robin Hood.

The new version is being developed with the animals in a CGI/live-action hybrid format, similar to Disney remakes of The Jungle Book and Dumbo.

The project is being made for the studio’s streaming service Disney Plus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kari Granlund, who had earlier penned the live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp” for the studio, will write the script for the new film.

Director Carlos Lopez Estrada of “Blindspotting” fame will helm the project with Justin Springer as the producer.

“Robin Hood” was a comedic and musical take on the classic English folklore story. Rather than people, the movie feature anthropomorphic animals inhabiting the roles of the characters made famous over the centuries.

