Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright set for November release

The upcoming drama reunites the veteran trio for the first time since 1994’s Best Picture winner, ‘Forrest Gump’

March 31, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert Zemeckis, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright

Robert Zemeckis, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright | Photo Credit: THG/Evan Agostini

Robert Zemeckis’ upcoming film Here, featuring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, is scheduled for a November release through TriStar Pictures. The release will follow a three-step platform strategy, with exclusive premieres in Los Angeles and New York on November 15, followed by a limited release on November 22, and a wide release on November 27.

The film, which marks Zemeckis’ reunion with Hanks and Wright, is based on Richard McGuire’s 2014 graphic novel of the same name. Scripted by Eric Roth, it’s described as an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit.

Zemeckis, Roth, Hanks, and Wright were integral members of 1994’s acclaimed, Forrest Gump, celebrating its 30th anniversary this summer. The movie emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of the year and garnered six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Alongside Hanks and Wright, the cast includes Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery. Notably, Hanks and Wright will undergo digital de-aging, made possible through advancements in AI technology developed by Metaphysic in collaboration with CAA.

Zemeckis has expressed his appreciation for the role of technology in storytelling, highlighting the importance of AI tools in realizing the film’s vision. “I’ve always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story,” Zemeckis said in a statement.

