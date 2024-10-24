GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Robert Pattinson to produce ‘Primetime’, Lance Oppenheim to direct film

‘Primetime’ is said to follow the story of a journalist who takes on the underbelly of crime and changes television forever

Published - October 24, 2024 04:40 pm IST

PTI
Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

The Batman star Robert Pattinson is set to produce Primetime, a film set against the backdrop of TV journalism. The movie, which hails from studio A24, will be directed by Lance Oppenheim of the TV series Ren Faire fame. It is his first scripted feature film, penned by Ajon Singh.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson to produce and possibly star in Paramount’s ‘Possession’ remake

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Primetime is said to follow the story of a journalist who takes on the underbelly of crime and changes television forever. Insiders say the film draws inspiration from To Catch a Predator, the 2000s reality show hosted by Chris Hansen. Oppenheim is also attached to executive produce the film along with Singh.

Pattinson will produce Primetime via his Icki Eneo Arlo banner along with Brighton McCloskey, Range's Brian Kavanaugh Jones and Fred Berger. Square Peg's Lars Knudsen, Ari Aster and Tyler Campellone will also back the movie.

‘Mickey 17’ trailer: Robert Pattinson is an expendable employee in Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi epic

Pattinson served as an executive producer on the 2010 drama feature Remember Me, which also starred him in the lead. The actor will next be seen in Mickey 17, a sci-fi black comedy directed by Bong Joon-ho.

